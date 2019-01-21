Speech to Text for IHOP Shooting Case Going to Grand Jury

ihop last week. kingsley onyebinachi,"my first reaction is oh my god what is going on. lives are lost. and everybody should be able to go home to their family." friends of roderick turner told me they still can't believe he's gone. huntsville police said turner started shooting after he became angry over his carryout order....an employee, who'd already been shot, pulled out his own gun and killed turner. his friend told me the whole situation doesn't make sense. kingsley onyebinachi, "we eat ihop numerously. so for this to happen this time. when we ate here 20 times in the last few months that sounds outrageous." friends told me turner travelled and listened to music regularly. kingsley onyebinachi, "roderick turner. he is a spontaneous outgoing person. he is a family person. he is an honest person. he would give his last to see his friends and family happy." emory kelly, friend, "from day one we clicked. good-hearted person. genuine guy. loved everyone he came across. treated everyone with respect." and his friends told me they don't think his reaction to a carryout order would have been deadly. kingsley onyebinachi, knowing my friend for numerous of years. he has never had a problem with a carryout order. if anything he would have bought a whole other order." in the next hour, visitation for the man turner killed will start at berryhill funeral home. . roy brown was a manager at ihop. visitation is from 6-to-8 tonight. his funeral is tomorrow morning at 11.... followed by burial at