Speech to Text for Bill Passed to Certify Midwives

birthing options. i talked to two women who worked tirelessly to help get this bill passed they told me that they weren't sure they would ever actually see this day come. sabrina butler "i was shocked! i didn't believe it." that was the reaction sabrina butler had when she learned certified professional midwives are now being licensed in alabama. advocates say it puts women in control of their birthing experience. ellis "to choose something that works for you religiously, culturally, budgetwise. everything like that. it's so important." they also say moms to be are drawn to midwives because of the time and care they're able to devote to each patient.it can put women at ease if they feel overlooked by traditional medical professionals. especially women in the african american community. butler "generational experiences with medical professionals cause people of color, black mothers, to access care later." after tennis star serena williams publicly spoke about her near death experience during birth ... conversations picked up surrounding the mortality rate of black mothers -- a big push was to consider midwives instead. ellis "black mothers and babies are doubled as likely to suffer harm as white mothers and babies and even die." butler and ellis both tell me they think midwives can help make births safer for women of color because of the education and cultural training they receive. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.