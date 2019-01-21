Speech to Text for Man dies in crash on road he tried for years to fix

to reach out to local law enforcement. new information. a heart- breaking irony out of waterloo tonight. 83 year old john parrish died in a head- on crash over the weekend. it happened on paradise drive. his friends tell us he and his wife had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. but they also tell us ... parrish had worked for more than a decade to make the very road he died on, safer. waay 31's breken terry went back to the scene with parrish's friend. thomas- he was one of my best friends here on the road. he and i worked together on trying to get the road in better condition since 2006. hank thomas tells us sunday he was heartbroken to hear his friend john parrish, known as doc, was killed in a car crash on paradise road. waterloo volunteer fire officials tell us a pick up truck with five people in it, mostly waterloo high school students, hit doc and his wife around noon. thomas- it was devestating of course my wife and his wife are real close so its tough. investigators tell me four people also went to the hospital, including parrish's wife. we know three people have been released. thomas said it's ironic because he and parrish just wrote a letter to the county commission asking them to fix paradise drive. thomas- last monday we wrote a letter to the county commission asking them to readdress issues on the road because they haven't done anything since 2006. thomas took us on the unpaved and steep road to show us what he thinks could make the road safer. thomas- we just want them to go down the road and see the different things that are blind hills. thomas said he would like to see mirrors set up so people can see who is coming around a curve. thomas- we don't want it paved we just want the blind spots taken away it's not fair to either party that was involved in this accident. look live tag: thomas said he plans to address the commissioners at their next meeting and hopes they will put up mirrors to make this road safer. in waterloo bt waay31. we reached out to lauderdale county commissioners who tell us they do a lot of maintenance on paradise drive. they want to hear from people on how they think the road could be made safer. their next meeting is a week from