Stalking victims fight for justice

january is national stalking awareness month. this year, it hits home for us here at waay 31. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. you can become a stalking victim without ever knowing why someone's targetting you ... and without having any type of relationship with your stalker. waay 31's scottie kay talked with one survivor ... about why that woman didn't trust the law to stop her stalker. donna hyche, stalking victim "i go down an aisle and i look up and there he is in the store. he had followed me over there." donna hyche knows what it's like to be followed by a stranger. donna hyche, stalking victim "he was in the window on the outside, just staring at me. i was just shaking and trembling." and harassed constantly. donna hyche, stalking victim "he was calling me, texting me, he would show up to places where i was during the week, he would know where i was at all times, and it went on for about six months." donna believed she was no longer in charge of her life.. so she threatened to get the police involved. donna hyche, stalking victim "i was begging him to leave me alone. it had been enough." luckily, that put an end to her stalker's advances... but... 12 years later, she still lives with the terror. donna hyche, stalking victim "you're always looking over your shoulders. you're searching the crowd to make sure you don't see his face. you're scared. you just never know what they're going to be doing next. you just never know what their mindset is. they don't have a normal mindset." it's something officer/detectiv e/lt? stephen young sees far too often. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "law enforcement, a lot of times, is very familiar with the individual case and what's happened step- by-step. unfortunately, the court system sometimes just gets a snapshot. it makes it really difficult sometimes to capture the depth and seriousness of the case. people don't really get to see the whole story. and laws to protect victims aren't very strong.you can get a restraining order but that's just a piece of paper, it doesn't protect you from anyone. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "when it comes to the laws, there have to be criteria met, and those criteria have to be objective. so, in a lot of ways, sometimes it doesn't reflect the scale of seriousness or the toll that it takes." which is exactly what kept hyche from pursuing justice. donna hyche, stalking victim "there's nothing ever done about any of this kind of stuff, so it's like you try to take care of it yourself. and, to me, it's not taken seriously enough." it's why donna is pushing for changes in the law. donna hyche, stalking victim "predators and stalkers need to have more punishment. i think, from what i've seen the last few years, they just kind of slap them on the hand and move on. someone could get killed, hurt, raped, come up missingthere could be a number of things that could happen." scottie, this story hits close to home for you... can you tell us a little bit about what you've been going through? did the arrest end everything for you? last week, you faced him in court. how did that go? stalking is a much more common problem than you may realize... here's a look at some of the statistics. according to a study from the centers for disease control and prevention. fifteen percent of women ... and six percent of men experience stalking in their lifetime. more than fifty percent of victims say the perpetrator showed up ... or approached them in public places. about one in four victims report some form of cyberstalking. and more than sixty percent of victims worried the stalker would hurt them or a loved one. if you believe you are a victim of stalking, you're