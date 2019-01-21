Speech to Text for Citizens Not Happy About Sales Tax Increase

a one-cent sales tax is about to take effect in florence. this afternoon, people tell waay31 they're not happy about how it went down. the tax is expected to generate 9-million dollars a year. the city says it will use the money to give a pay raise to firefighters and police. but they only need 1 point 4 million to do that. we sent waay31's breken terry to find out why the city asked for so much ... and what it will use the extra money for. many people have told me they felt blind sided by the city council's vote and said there wasn't enough warning or public discussion on the sales tax increase. but city officials tell me they are sticking to their belief that the sales tax was much needed. calling this meeting to vote on such an issue of such importance without informing their consituatants on the need for such an incrase. barry morris spoke at tuesdays city council meeting where he said he and others felt uninformed on the city councils plan to vote on a one cent sales tax increase. morris- they used the importance of insuring that our firemen and policemen are well compensated to pass a sales tax that's multi millions of dollars more than is necessary to compesante these brave men and women in the police force and fire department. florence mayor steve holt says the last time the city raised the sales tax was in 1995 and the city needed an incrase. holt- i wish we could have done none but the reality is in alabama the choice you have are sales taxes for cities and we had to face that. we've put it off and put it off. holt said the rest of the money raised by the sales tax is needed throughout the city for renovations to buildings. holt- we've got 1200 plus acres of parks. we've got a city hall that was built in 1958. we've got a parking deck that's 40 years old. we've got a lot of projects to look at and a half cent would not do it or we would have done that. holt also said the main reason they raised the one cent sales tax is to increase the pay for firefighters and officers but the roads need work too. holt- at least a million dollars a year in paving and resurfacing and anybody in any district could drive and see the needs we have there that we've postponed or just plain couldn't do. it will ultimatly be up to the city council to decided where the extra revenue will go. holt said for those who feel blindsided by the vote they post the city council agenda online so people can find out what they will be voting on. live in flo bt waay31.