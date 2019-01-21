Speech to Text for City Installs Temporary "Slow Down" Sign

at valhalla memory gardens. new details at four. you're looking at one of the temporary digital signs in north huntsville. they warn drivers to slow down. the signs rolled out after we went to the city ... with neighbors' concerns about crashes on mastin lake road. a series of crashes have damaged property in a dangerous curve. that curve is about a quarter mile from blue spring road. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the new signs -- and why neighbors say they're long overdue. "mastin lake church of christ is still picking up car pieces like this one from a car that went into the church and damaged their sign about two weeks ago. the church pastor toldme he's happy to finally see something done so that cars start slowing down." scotty sparks/ pastor "it's just almost an occupational hazard. you know, they are sort of used to it...'well we got hit again." that's the reaction of people who live and work along the curve on mastin lake road. huntsville police told me after two different crashes in one week, they're working to slow drivers down. scotty sparks/ pastor"i think its a good idea, you know a lot of people that have driven by that can see the sign and our building is damaged like it is...so hopefully that visual is helpful.but just maybe the visual reminders of the signs at the ends like that...that's not a bad idea" pastor sparks explained the crash that damaged his building last weekend could have been much more severe. scotty sparks/ pastor "the lady came this way, hit this guidewire and apparently it was airborne for a little bit, hit the building, then rolled around and then hit the sign." huntsville police said the digital signs should serve as warning to drivers...slow down or get a ticket. they'll have officers out patrolling the area to enforce it. pastor sparks tells me he thinks he knows what the problem is. scotty sparks/ pastor "it is unfortunate that people are taking liberties like that and the drinking and driving to the extent that they are not only damaging property...but in this case, there was no loss of life or serious injury but that could have been very different." and he's glad to see police taking action. scotty sparks/ pastor "i thought well, apparently they are addressing the issue and some people will ignore those but maybe some people will stop and think.i hope it will be at least a little bit of a deterrent." syd "huntsville police told me if crashes keep happening along the curve during the overnight hours they'll bring their dui task force out here to monitor the area. in hsv sm waay31