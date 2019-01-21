Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Man Accused if Shooting Officer

Man Accused if Shooting Officer

Posted: Mon Jan 21 15:40:35 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 15:40:36 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Accused if Shooting Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

who she is ... call police. new information on the suspect accused of gunning down a mobile police officer. today -a judge denied bond for him. 19-year-old marco perez is being held in the mobile county jail on capital murder charges. he also faces several federal charges - including possession of a stolen gun. police say, perez shot and killed officer sean tuder sunday- after a crime spree where perez faked his
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events