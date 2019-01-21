Speech to Text for Cold Temperatures

the cold temperatures can really do a number on your car, when it's not used to this weather... that's keeping people busy at triple-a! waay 31's brittany collins is live in huntsville to explain how business booms, when temperatures drop. triple a told me their phones were ringing off the hook this morning, when cars wouldn't start. sometimes you just need a jump start...other times you probably need a new battery. cynthia agustin remembers when her 2004 honda pilot didn't start one winter... i would be there for probably like 20 minutes trying to turn on the car. freaking out, like oh my god i can't turn on the car. she later learned the cold weather drained her battery...triple a tells me most batteries last 3 years. if you have a good battery, the cold won't be much impact. but if you have an older car with an older battery,turn things off before you try to turn it on. don't leave the radio on. don't leave the lights on. even if you turn on the lights and you're in the car at night, just to turn one night on. if you leave one light on, it'd drain out the battery. towing companies tell me there's nothing you can at the moment if your car is having issues starting ... but sometimes letting your car warm before driving helps warm the battery. they do advise parking in a garage if you can. our car doors would freeze together. the battery wouldn't crank. i can vividly remember my father in law having to come jump me off so i can take my kids to school. you can get your battery looked at to see how much "juice" it has left. i also learned you can install a battery blanket around your battery...the blanket produces heat to keep the fluid from freezing. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31