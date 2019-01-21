Speech to Text for Protest Against Mayor Battle MLK Award

new details- there was no walkout today when huntsville mayor tommy battle was presented with the martin luther king junior award at an annual unity breakfast. instead.. people applauded the mayor.... waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now to explain, steven? najahe -- only a handfull of members of african american communities protesting mayor battle receiving the unity award were outside of the von braun center before the event started. and inside.... nobody stood up and left. in a message from african american community groups - the plan was for people to stand up and walk out as the award was presented to the mayor. protesters outside of the von braun center were holding signs of disapproval for the mayor. but those feelings were not shared with the hundreds of people inside. the local chapter of alpha phi alpha hosted the 34th annual martin luther king junior breakfast today. during the breakfast, they honor an individual or organization with an award if they've shown similar philosophies of dr. martin luther king jr. -- and this year it was mayor tommy battle. one protester tells me they don't believe mayor battle is the right selection. they point to a lack of economic development in north huntsville, saying he has done nothing to help them grow, neglecting roads, schools, and housing. i asked battle about the rumored protest and walkout. take sot: sharon gayden - protestor "at this point in time, since the event is getting ready to start, what i would do if i were him is just decline the award and dont accept it." tommy battle - huntsville mayor "i'd rather stick on the idea that today is about unity, and it really is. its about bringing groups together, bringing your community together." in his remarks, battle talked about how this award represents the growth of the whole city in making king's dream come true. but work still needs to be done. reporting live in huntsville -- sd --