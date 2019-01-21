Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. happening today, january 21st is the official holiday honoring the life of doctor martin luther king junior. the federal law creating the holiday in king's honor was passed back in 19-83. the day was observed for the first time in the united states in 19-86. a huntsville police officer wantsimmunity from his murder prosecution. in a motion filed friday---officer william darby's lawyers asked for the immunity--- darby is accused of killing jeffrey parker during an april 2018 standoff in huntsville. parker had a gun and threatenedto kill himself. happening today, governor kay ivey will visit elmore countyto survey the tornado damage left behind. the national weather service said an e-f-2 tornado ripped through the area on saturday-- destroying the police station, senior center and the recreation center. new information, nearly a dozen poles in limestone and morgan counties will be equipped with brand new traffic cameras. according to the decatur daily, the alabama department of transportation' s doing this to allow officials and residents to monitor traffic online. california senator kamala harris is the latest demacrat to throw her hat in the ring for the presidency. harris made the announcment within the past 15 minutes on good morning america. the former california attorney general is in her first term in the senate. in her campaign video she says the values of truth, decency and equality among others are quote "all on the line now." today marks day 31 of the partial government shutdown-- and while there has been some movement on a deal-- it's not enough to suggest the shutdown will end anytime soon. president trump offered up a compromise to extend daca for three years-- but democrats are saying "no deal." happening today-- because of the shutdown... some huntsville businesses are doing their part to help t-s-a employees who aren't receiving a paycheck! today donato's pizza will take food to employees twice throughout the day-- on their lunch breaks at huntsville's airport. happening today, the u.s. space and rocket center is providing free admission to all teachers. all you have to do is present your educator identification. teachers can also attend a free educator information workshop at 10:30.