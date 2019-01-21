Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1/21 Morning Weather

1/21 Morning Weather

Posted: Mon Jan 21 07:33:31 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 07:33:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for 1/21 Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

death threats after the video surfaced online. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? it feels like the teens this morning across the valley but we won't warm much with highs only in the upper 30s. temps go into the upper 20s tonight under clear skies but we will see increasing clouds tuesday and rain chances through wednesday. we could see a quick changeover to some snow wed night. we are also tracking more snow possible for the upcoming weekend. it feels like the teens this morning across the valley but we won't warm much with highs only in the upper 30s. temps go into the upper 20s tonight under clear skies but we will see increasing clouds tuesday and rain chances through wednesday. we could see a quick changeover to it feels like the teens this
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events