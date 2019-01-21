Speech to Text for NAACP Protesting at Unity Breakfast

against battle getting this award... kody a member of the local naacp chapter told me people will also be outside the north hall ... where i am now ... with signs, protesting mayor battle getting this award ... and one of the big reasons why ... is the divide they see between north huntsville and the rest of the city ... eddgra fallin "it makes me feel terrible." eddgra fallin can hardly stand to think about mayor tommy battle being honored with the same award her late father received years ago at the annual dr. martin luther king jr unity breakfast ... ef "there's no comparison." when she tries to compare what her father did for the community against what the mayor's done ... ef "i just don't think that mayor battle should get this award." that's why african-american groups across huntsville plan to protest mayor battle getting the award monday morning ... t.c. johnson points to the lack of economic development in north huntsville... t.c. johnson "the reason north huntsville is the way it is is because he's spending tax dollars in other neighborhoods and not incentivizing anything in north huntsville." but politics aside ... johnson said it just wouldn't be right to attach battle's name to king's legacy ... tc "i think we would be doing a disservice to dr. martin luther king to sit there and eat breakfast and sing kumbaya with a man who again is the anti- thesis as i see it. he's anti-martin luther king." alpha phi alpha fraternity is hosting the breakfast and chose battle for the award... when i asked why.. i was told it was a private chapter matter... the mayor's office told waay 31 in a statement... quote... the city of huntsville has been extremely blessed in its strides to create an inclusive community... but while we have made significant progress it is an ongoing challenge to achieve the unity dr. king has called for ... fallin won't be there ... because for her ... mayor battle doesn't represent unity ... ef "he's done nothing to make it one city. as a matter of fact, it's worse than it was when he got here and it's getting worse every day." i'm told mayor battle will make remarks at tomorrow's breakfast ... waay 31 will be there so stay with us for coverage of the protest both on air and online ... live in hsv ss waay