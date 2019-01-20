Speech to Text for Family Remembering Murdered Loved One

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friends... family and friends visited brandon thornton's grave site. they told me, there's not a day that goes by when they don't think about brandon. when police tell you on the phone, there's been an accident, we had to break down your gate, you need to go to the hospital, you don't think of death. though brandon thornton died one year ago...his aunt tammy thornton tells me she still remembers his murder like it was yesterday. he was watching my dog for me at my condo and i was going to go away for the weekend to decatur, so not far. brandon had a friend over with him...the 16-year-old friend is accused of shooting him in the head...two days later, brandon died in the hospital. we're a close knit family, so we were in contact with him an hour or two hours before it happened. today, the family decided to commemorate brandon's passing by having a ceremony and party... he just loved to be around people. brandon would have wanted this. he would have wanted this. he would have wanted everyone to come together and be together. his best friend and girlfriend tell me they miss his positive energy. when i'm having a bad day, he's who i leaned on to help it be better. i miss him a lot. thornton says investigators are still looking into the murder... madison county deputy district attorney tim gann told waay 31 a court date has not been set yet because the teen has not been indicted yet... and until there's a court date and answers, the family tells me they can't begin to heal. we can't have him back. the next time i see brandon will be when i go to heaven. brandon thornton's mother plans to ask grissom high school officials if they can save a seat for her son at his graduation. he would have been a senior this year. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.