Speech to Text for OFFICER WILLIAM DARBY WANTS IMMUNITY FROM MURDER PROSECUTION

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

responders on the scene." new developments tonight on a murder case involving ahuntsville police officer... right now ... officer william darby is asking the court for immunity from murder charges. prosecutors charged darby with murder after the 2018 shooting of jeff parker. parker was wielding a gun and threatening to kill himself last spring. while on duty at the standoff ... officer darby shot parker. waay31s sierra phillips spent time reaching out to lawyers involved ... and reading through the motion. sierra's live now at the huntsville south precinct. sierra. greg, i reached out to huntsville police. they told me any comment they give wouldn't be fair to officer darby or the madison county districts attorneys office. the madison county chief trial attorney working on this case told me he couldn't give a comment either. i read through the motion filed by william darby's attorney-- the argument focused on two main points- first-- the april shooting was in self defense and second it was an on duty shooting and quote "for an officer to be convicted of murder resulting from an on-duty shooting, the facts of the incident would have to be so bizarre that there is no rational explanation for the officer's actions." this all stems from an april 2018 standoff involving officer darby and jeff parker. police say three officers responded to a call about a suicidal person-- there they found parker with a gun. after a verbal exchange darby shot at parker after police told parkerseveral times to drop his weapon. the lawyer who filed the recent motion hasn't gotten back to me yet with a comment. darby's trial is expected to start in april. in huntsville sp waay31 news.