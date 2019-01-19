Speech to Text for Lunch for TSA Agents

travelers at major airports around the country are facing long lines and extended wait times as tsa workers call in sick. they're not getting paid during the government shutdown. we wanted to see what the wait times are like at the huntsville international airport so we sent waay 31's rodneya ross to find out. take pkg ll: the tsa lines here at huntsville international airport aren't very long. in fact, if you take a look behind me you can see that there are very few people in it. now i did time one guy from the time he stepped into line through the time he made it all the way through security and it only took him 5 minutes and 47 seconds. jana kuner "the reason for that is because they employees are continuing to come to work. they look at this as a civic duty and they are making great examples for the rest of the country." huntsville international airport credits the hardworking t-s-a agents for the short wait time passengers are experiencing when they get to the airport. unlike major airports around the country, passengers don't have the added stress of long lines. and their are thankful for the workers sacrifice. jim mears "shoutout to the tsa if they show up i applaud them because, you know, we all want to feel safe." while the passengers aren't feeling the effects of the shutdown -- tsa workers are. this week is the first paycheck they are missing which is why a local restaurant stopped by to bring them lunch. phil sandoval "i know this is a very important job and i want to thank them for that." ll: huntsville international airport tells us if you would like to help donate food to tsa agents as they're still waiting to get a paycheck you can give them a call to be put on a schedule. reporting in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the airport also tells us they're looking at other ways to help