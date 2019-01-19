Speech to Text for UAH takes down Alaska Anchorage

lets slide on over to the von braun center where the u-a-h hockey team and alaska anchorage battled it out in round two this afternoon. the chargers looking to take down the seawolves for the second time. the first period looking a little icy for u-a-h - alaska anchorage's number 23 eric sinclair scores on the power play to give the seawolves a one nothing lead. that's how the first period would end. but the chargers didn't give up - they'd score four in the second period - and two more times in the third to sweep alaska anchorage. with goals by cam knight - kurt gosselin - hans gorowsky - and jesper ohrvall . final score at the v-b-c six to three. next up for the chargers - the other alaska team out of fairbanks