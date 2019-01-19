Speech to Text for HUNTSVILLE ORGANIZATIONS HELPING THOSE OUTSIDE STAY WARM DURING COLD WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the birmingham office will also be open. with a cold blast of weather headed our way ... organizations all over the tennessee valley are making sure people who are homeless and their pets have a warm place to stay tonight. waay 31's brittany collins went to grateful life community church where they opened their doors as a warming center. greg, volunteers have been making preparations all morning. as you can see they've set up the cots with blankets and warm clothes, so the homeless can have a place to call home for a few days. pkg we've had a stream of people come through today and all week to provide donations. volunteers at grateful life community church tell me they plan to close the warming center on monday...but they'll open again if temperatures drop below freezing for 24 consecutive hours. come in our of the cold, eat food, have a warm bed and relax. larry jess at grateful life said the warming center will hold up to 70 people...they even allow people to bring in their pets. people have been stopping by all week donating blankets and food...but they're still in need of help. we can use hygiene products. things like toothpaste and deodorant. lisa shedd and other volunteers with "helping animals without shelter" are also making sure outside animals are warm by putting straw in their dog houses. warm bedding with outdoor pets are not blankets or towels. because they can get, freeze and mold. so we put dry wheat straw and dry it full. shedd said dogs dehydrate easily in the cold weather..it's also important to place the dog house on a pallet with straw around it...and it's important for the dog houses to face away in the north wind. it's really sad. you'll have a dog stuck up against the tree because it's trying to stay dry in the rain. look live/live volunteers from haws and grateful life community church say the rain doesn't help those outside during the cold weather because it's additional way of getting sick. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. you can find a full list of warming shelters in the tennessee valley. just go to waay tv dot com. that's where you can also find the latest forecast from our team of meteorologists ...