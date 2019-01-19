Speech to Text for Randolph takes down North Jackson

its january, that means we are deep in conference play for high school basketball, we just saw the lady mustangs do their thing, now lets go to randolph where they're hosing north jackson randolph's parker league driving to the basket, but access denited. samuel gill with the block, and he'll just take himself two points for the chiefs. raiders ball, league dishes to ian emerson who drains the three ball... speaking of threes, andy hufford feeds graham copeland who gets three more for the raiders. raiders on a roll, who on the chiefs can stop them.... its our guy samual gill again who gest the steal to take the ball down the court. he hands it off to johnny gillam, but everyone out here stealing tonight, copeland gets the ball back, andhufford with the swish.. three more for randolph. this game heads to ot.. sachin katyal coming up big. -and randolph wins 57-58. lauren cavasinni is there with post game reaction, lauren. lynden - it has finally died down here at randolph a little bit - but a little while ago this place was going crazy - in overtime randolph beats north jackson 57 to 48. last week - the raiders lost to the chiefs so they got their revenge tonight. and leading the pack was number 2 graham copeland. he suffered a foot injury after football season and he's just getting back into the swing of things just in time for basketball. graham copeland: "they're picking me up. i'm not shooting the ball well right now but they're really picking me up, and i just love them with all my heart. it's sweet revenge. you know we play them in football and we lost, we play them in basketball and we lost so we had to get them back. we're going to face them again in a couple days and and hopefully we'll win that too." ll: so big win for the raiders tonight and they will play again on saturday against woodville. reporting at randolph school, lc, waay 31 sports. and its hockey night in huntsville...chargers up 1-0