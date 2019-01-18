Speech to Text for Alabama Bicentennial flag was made by a foreign company

our team of meteorologists. new tonight.... a huntsville flag maker says the state chose a foreign company to produce the alabama bicentennial flag - and didn't give her alabama-based company the chance to even bid on the project. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at "alabama flag and banner" after talking with the owner - who's worked with the state before - and is now wondering why they made this call. dan i put in several calls to the bicentennial commission today with no luck on getting them to tell me where the commemorative flags were made ... but here at alabama flag and banner owner belinda kennedy can't believe the state would knowingly buy flags from a foreign manufacturer ... belinda kennedy "the dye is already rubbing off of the flag where it was folded." belinda kennedy's been in the flag making business for more than 30 years now ... and her professional inspection of this years bicentennial flag was nothing short of brutal ... "it's a bad print. it's cheap material, cheap construction." kennedy owns alabama flag and banner ... she said they do work for the state often ... and she was surprised when she saw the bicentennial flag for the first time ... she ordered one online ... and as soon as she got it she called the bicentennial commission ... thinking she was about to break the news that the flags for a statewide celebration weren't made in the state ... "when i told her i felt like this was most likely a foreign made flag she affirmed that it truly was a foreign made flag that they were aware of that and that they simply bought the flag from china because it was a cheaper flag." and kennedy said she wasn't even given the chance to bid the project ... "sending money outside of our state when you have people inside of our state, my employees and business owners like me who make flags like this, we should have the same advantages by giving us at least the opportunity to bid." but even then ... she doesn't think the state saving a few extra bucks on a foreign made flag is worth it ... especially since those people aren't invested in the state the flag's supposed to celebrate ... "i pay property taxes i pay road taxes i pay all of those taxes and these people in china don't." for kennedy ... the damage is already done with this round of bicentennial flags ... but she said if there's a re-order she hopes the state will take her concerns into consideration ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news