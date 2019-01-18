Speech to Text for Heavy rain & strong storms Saturday, spotty snow possible Saturday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a week. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show. today an officer in decatur made history.... a storm system organizing over the central u.s. and tracking eastward friday afternoon and evening will bring widespread heavy rain to the tennessee valley after midnight friday night and into saturday. the heavy rain will begin increasing between midnight and 2 am west of i-65 - around florence, muscle shoals, tuscumbia, russellville, red bay, waterloo, and moulton. the heavy rain will spread eastward, increasing along i-65 and i-565 between 2 am and 4 am - around huntsville, madison, athens, decatur, fayetteville, hazle green, hartselle, and lacys spring. rain will fill in over sand mountain between 4 am and 6 am saturday. these are times when you should expect the rain to start. rain will fall, heavily at times, through much of saturday. a secondary surge of heavy rain will arrive in the shoals between 9 am and 11 am, around huntsville and i-65 around 11 am to 1 pm, and around sand mountain between noon and 3 pm. this line of heavy storms can come with isolated 50-60 mph wind gusts, which is nearing the threshold for storms to be classified as severe. a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. though a risk is present for a severe thunderstorm or thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.