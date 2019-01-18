Speech to Text for Green Mountain Road NOT A Good Alternative to Cecil Ashburn Closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in south huntsville, with the closure of cecil ashburn drive. we are hearing from many of you who say green mountain road has become a nightmare. it can be an alternate to get from owens cross roads to jones valley. they tell us the problem isn't traffic jams - it's too many people using the road who don't know how dangerous it can be. waay 31's alexis scott took their concerns to the city. i've been driving around green mountain road for majority of the day ... there are narrow curves and the drop offs are steep with no guardrails. many people tell me it's probably the most dangerous road they have driven before. david hope, driver "i don't plan on going up there any time soon. i only go up there because of what i do at my second job. but personally, i wouldn't go back up there." david hope frequently drove up and down green mountain road for work... but not anymore. he says too many amateurs are using the road, now that cecil ashburn is closed. david hope "half the curves you can hardly see around. some of the places are narrow so when you meet a car you have to pay attention to how narrow or close you are to the edge and everything else and it's not safe." hope and other neighbors tell me they think people get impatient on highway 431 ... so they take a trek up green mountain. david hope "if you're going 50 miles per hour on green mountain rd, you're asking for something. you're asking for something to happen." there's little to no light on the windy road, the fog is dense, and the lines aren't painted well. hope fears something bad will happen. david hope "think about the people that live on that road. think about the children that live on that road. they have to be safe." i took their concerns to the city. a spokesperson tells me, the city discourages the use of green mountain road for those very reasons. traffic engineers tell me when they chose the designated alternate routes, they based it on traffic volume. they're aware people are using green mountain ... and say they could ask police to do more patrols. in the meantime, hope has advice to anyone considering the route. "just be safe. take the safer route instead of green mountain road." traffic engineers also told me ... any residents who notice a problem with green mountain road should call the city so they're aware. in huntsville, alexis scott waay 31. these are the alternate routes the city is suggesting to take while cecil ashburn is shutdown. if you live in hampton cove and want to get to highway 72 east - you'll have to take rock cut road.. on the jones valley side of cecil ashburn -- you'll have to hop on carl t jones drive until it turns into airport road to get to whitesburg or memorial parkway... for those of you wanting to take hobbes island from the jones valley end of cecil ashburn, you'll take bailey cove to ditto marina to hobbes island to