Police Looking For Madison Co. Robbery Suspects

holmes avenue. new at six... take a look at your screen. huntsville police are looking for these two men they say broke into multiple stores on jordan lane and got away with various amounts of cash. waay 31's rodneya ross spoke to a couple of business owners about theburglary spree. the restaurant owners tell the the suspects actually took a stone and broke this window open. once it was open they reached inside and grabbed a cash register." "the first time for me so like i didn't see that thing before here." the owner of subway tells me it took the men only 45 seconds to get in and out of the store. she tells me the men left the store a mess that took a lot for them to clean up. "it was not good for me. and obviously not for subway. you know, too much expense." police say the two burglars also hit the dollar tree, wings to go, and hooters on jordan lane sometime tuesday night into wednesday. mark roller owns a business next door to subway. his business wasn't hit but he tells me knowing what happens makes him want to step up his security. "look into the cameras and motion detectors. we already have very bright outside lights and we'll make sure those are operational." huntsville police are still searching for the two suspect which doesn't sit well with roller. "this is very dis-concerning. so this upsets me. i'd really like to know that they've caught them and they're not wandering around out here." in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the madison county sheriff's office is also looking for the men in connection to two burglaries on jeff road. the madison county sheriff's office is also looking for the men in connection to two burglaries on jeff road. call law enforcement if you recognize