Speech to Text for Friends and Customers Praise Actions of IHOP Employee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and hour by hour forecast. new information... friends and customers are praising the actions of an i- hop employee after he stopped the gunman who had just killed his dad. that gunman - roderick turner - shot and killed i-hop employee - roy brown - inside the restaurant wednesday night. brown's son then shot and killed turner. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the restaurant which is now open again - and where people are calling jay brown a hero tonight. scottie? everyone i talked to todaywhether they know the son or notsay they admire and respect him for taking matters into his own hands before an already tragic situation could become even worse.. saying he potentially helped save a lot of lives. john powell, regular at ihop "this is my favorite place to eat in huntsville and everybody who knows me knows that." john powell visits the i-hop on drake avenue multiple times a week.. and has formed a special bond with those who work there. john powell, regular at ihop "they know what i like to eat and how to fix it. they're like family. the food is delicious, but the family is really good." so when he heard the tragic news that two employees at the restauranta father and sonwere shot by an irate customer.. he was concerned.. and so were others who knew them. sierra seay, knew victim "he's kind of the epitome of customer service. always friendly, got everything right every time, and would go out of his way to just make everything great." when sierra seay and john powell learned roy brown's son, who'd been shot in the arm, pulled out his own gun and killed the shooter ... they tell me they were proudcalling him a hero. sierra seay, knew victim "it's amazing that he was able to think so quickly on his feet in that situation, because i think i probably just would've panicked." john powell, regular at ihop "i'm glad he was carrying. i think it's fantastic. i love knowing that the good guys have guns so that, if the bad guys act up, the good guys can protect themselves." and protect the other people who were working and eating inside. john powell, regular at ihop "it was obviously an incident where a good thing happened because somebody was armed. obviously, he helped save lives. i would love it if the staff kept weapons." we asked ihop about their weapons policy. a spokesperson told us, franchisees are only told to abide by state and local gun laws. in alabama ... the names of permit holders are not public record. jay brown is still recovering in the hospital tonight, with a severe arm injury. we asked ihop about their weapons policy. a spokesperson told us, franchisees are only told to abide by state and local gun laws. in alabama ... the names of permit holders are not public record. jay brown is still recovering in the hospital tonight,