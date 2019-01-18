Speech to Text for IHOP open after shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and android devices. the memorial outside an ihop restaurant has grown ... where a beloved employee was shot and killed, his son wounded. this afternoon, customers are stopping by to pay their respects to roy brown, who was killed this week by an irate customer. waay 31's sydney martin is at the restaurant at drake and memorial, after talking with customers all day. sydney? dan, alyssa-- it's very different out here than it was yesterday afternoon when i was here. today -- - this parking lot has been packed as customers show their support for the employees working and also grab a bite to eat. anaisse pirant, customer, "i heard that they were reopened and i feel like these employees still have to make a living." anaisse pirant is a waitress in huntsville so when she heard ihop had reopened she decided she show support by coming out to get something to eat. pirant wasn't the only customer with the same idea. mary warren, customer"we had a wonderful experience today as always." customers told us they thought the staff was handling everything well since the shooting happened less than two days ago. mary warren, customer "they're really brave. and all of them they're heroes too for coming back." police say roderick turner became angry over his carryout order and started shooting--killing roy brown. brown's family told us turner also wounded brown's son, jay, who also worked at the restaurant. that's when police say jay pulled out his own gun and killed turner. now customers hope employees will lean on each other. anaisse pirant, customer"stay positive. support each other. be there for one another." and pirant told me she thinks everyone who works at this ihop is doing just that. anaisse pirant, customer" everyone was in good spirits. everyone was smiling. still the same service i receive when i come here on a regular." the restaurant opened this morning after a professional cleaning crew came in to clean and sanitize everything. everyone who visited today told me they'll keep coming back. live in hsv