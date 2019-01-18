Speech to Text for Parents concerned about school assignment

africa. "how many ku klux klan members are in alabama?" that's the sentence in an assignment a parent told waay 31 huntsville students were given.... she said her son and his classmates were told to capitalize words that needed to be. waay 31's sydney reached out to huntsville city schools today after learning more from the parent about the assignment. syd"i'm here at the academy for science and foreign language--one mom told me her son's grammar lesson on the ku klux klan would have been better suited for history class." sheree simms, parent "that should be staying in history class...yeah...tha t was the wrong way to teach it." this is what one parent at the academy for science and foreign language has to say about her sixth grade son's recent grammar assignment. she says the students were learning capitalization thursday--and a practice sentence in a workbook said... "how many ku klux klan members are in alabama? sims explained the students were expected to capitalize the k's in the ku klux klan. sheree simms, parent "it kinda scared the kids because some of them do know a little bit about it and what they do. and what has happened with the kkk." i reached out to michelle watkins, the school board member for the magnet school about the situation...she told me it was an unfortunate incident and the district was making sure it wouldn't happen again. sims said she also received a personal call from the principal as well as every other parent in the class. sheree simms, parent "he was also himself offended." simms said she's satisfied knowing the lesson won't be taught again. sheree simms, parent"i think it was a mishap and poor execution of the assignment." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. the school district told us in a statement this afternoon that the worksheet wasa supplement given out to the class related to a fictional book students were reading. the spokesman said the worksheet was unacceptable and not vetted before it was given to students. administrators took immediate steps to make sure proper screening will take place on classroom material in the