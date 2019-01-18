Speech to Text for Convicted cop killer asking for parole

devices. new at 5.. right now - a convicted cop killer is asking for parole in a marshall county courtroom. james hyde was 17-years old when he killed an albertville police detective. a judge sentenced him to die ... but years later, the supreme court ended mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles. so hyde is getting a new day in court. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the marshall county courthouse where she's been listening to testimony all day. in the last time i stepped out of that hearing where i heard mostly from james hyde hes served around 23 years in prison--- but hes now asking for his sentence to change to add the possibility of parole right now depends what the judge says in the next bit maze- "he should serve life without parole....because andy's not here, his life is gone" in 1996-james hyde killed albertville police detective andrew whitten, when a friend feared the detective would testify against him in court. more than two decades later, detective whitten's partner, james maze, still remembers his friend andy. maze "he was always laughing, he always had a smile on his face, he was always cutting up" albertville police filled the courtroom during the hearing. we learnedat the time of the murder, hyde was about a month away from turning 18. maze- "if he had waited...30 something days or whatever it was we wouldnt be here" during his time in prison --hyde accumulated over 20 write ups-- ranging from walking on the wrong side of the hallway to assault. he testified he now goes to church on occasion ... and graduated from anger management. maze told me -- he feels like its his responsibility to make sure hyde stays in prison because whitten was more than a colleague maze "he's my friend" the judge will make his/her decision one month from today. even if hyde is granted parole, it will be 30-years before he's eligible. in guntersville sp waay31 news hyde's first 9-years in prison were spent on death row. then the supreme court struck down death sentences for juveniles. years later, the high court struck down life without parole.