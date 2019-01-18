Speech to Text for LawCall: Do I Need To Hire A Lawyer?

out. you can always send an email question to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started we have michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. good to see you >> michael timberlake: great to be here. how do you know when you need to hire a lawyer? >> michael timberlake: good question. it's a question a lot of people ask us. traditionally when we're first meeting, do i need your help, what do we need to do? what we tell people is typically you need to talk with a lawyer before you talk with the insurance company about your case. our firm and most other firms that do what we do do initial consultations at no cost. you can find out what the applicable law is, the insurance company or adjuster you're dealing with know what the law is and know how to make you say things that may not be beneficial to you as your case moves forward, and you can meet with an attorney. you can take with them about your case, the facts, the law, what the expectations would be, and you can make an educated decision about whether you need to hire a lawyer. typically there is no cost to hire an attorney. personal injury handle claims on a contingency fee basis. so they advance the cost of the claim and then if there's a recovery, then they take a fee out of the recovery. so it makes sense to at least go talk with a lawyer and, you know, talk with a lawyer you trust. if the lawyer says, look, you don't need me at this point, you know, trust them. if they say, yes, you should hire a lawyer, you need to talk to the lawyer