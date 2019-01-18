Clear
USDA: Perdue Chicken Recalled

Posted: Fri Jan 18 07:22:19 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 07:22:19 PST 2019
to be completed on tuesday. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --us department of agriculture --high health risk recall --about 68,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products --may be contaminated with wood --organics breaded chicken breast nuggets gluten free --shipped nationwide --three customers complained --food safety and inspection service --throw away or return for a refund
