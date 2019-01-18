Speech to Text for Marshall County Jail Closed to Visitors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recorded in 2016. this morning, the marshall county jail is closed to visitors. the new sheriff told waay 31 it's closed to prevent inmates from receiving contraband. it's sheriff phil simms first week on the job-- and he says deputies have already found contraband inside the jail. waay 31 spoke to one man who voted for sims-- and told us he's glad to see changes underway. "i know its frustrating not being able to see people in there but i'm sure he's working as fast as he can" the sheriff says contraband is just one problem. he also