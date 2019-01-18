Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we being with waay 31's steven dilsizian. within the last 20 minutes the ihop here on drake avenue has officially opened its doors. take vo: this is just days after the deadly shooting that left two people dead and one injured. court documentsrev eal the ihop shooter - roderick turner was accused of firing shots at other people when he was 18, two different times. alyssa? waay 31's i-team is working to learn more about a state trooper in florence after the state opened an internal investigation on him. on thursday, we found out michael vernon was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order. happening today, a former ceo and his former company, simple helix, will be in court for a lawsuit hearing. former ceo steve shickles is accused of embezzling millions of dollars. now the company wants the court to take over his belongings and bank accounts. this morning, huntsville police are searching for burglary suspects-- and they need your help to identify them. early this week -- police say dollar tree, subway, wings to go, and hooters were all broken in to and cash was stolen. if you have any information- call police. this morning, the marshall county jail is closed to visitors. the new sheriff told waay 31 it's closed to prevent inmates from receiving contraband. it's sheriff phil simms first week on the job-- and he says deputies have already found contraband inside the jail. happening today- a visitation will take place for a birmingham police officer, killed in the line of duty... sergeant wytasha carter was shot and killed while investigating a string of car break-ins in birmingham. and huntsville's police chief-- along with several officers will attend the public funeral tomorrow. the department of defense released the names of three of the americans who died in a suicide bomb in northern syria. news outlet stars and stripes published this photo of 35-year-old navy chief cryptologic technician shannon m. kent. the d-o-d said 37-year-old army chief warrant officer 2 jonathan r farmer and d-o-d civilian scott a wirtz. happening today, the grateful life community church in huntsville is preparing to open their doors as a warming shelter. the grateful life emergency cold weather center will open this saturday at 3 in the afternoon. happening today, the 3rd annual huntsville comic con will kick off at lowe mill. the popular convention will host plenty of special guests and events the whole family can enjoy. if you want to