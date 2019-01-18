Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville Homicide Rates

Huntsville Homicide Rates

Posted: Fri Jan 18 06:25:07 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 06:25:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Huntsville Homicide Rates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

surveillance this morning we're getting a look at surveillance video from that deadly i-hop shooting. you can see huntsville police cars swarm the scene - and officers run out of their cars into the restaurant! other surveillance video from the gas station next door shows people running out the back of ihop and an employee running to the gas station to call 911. roy brown's murder is the second in huntsville this year. last year there were six people murdered in huntsville in january. 2018 was a record year for homicides in huntsville - 27 people died. 22 were killed in 2017...and just 15 were
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events