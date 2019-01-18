Speech to Text for Huntsville Homicide Rates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

surveillance this morning we're getting a look at surveillance video from that deadly i-hop shooting. you can see huntsville police cars swarm the scene - and officers run out of their cars into the restaurant! other surveillance video from the gas station next door shows people running out the back of ihop and an employee running to the gas station to call 911. roy brown's murder is the second in huntsville this year. last year there were six people murdered in huntsville in january. 2018 was a record year for homicides in huntsville - 27 people died. 22 were killed in 2017...and just 15 were