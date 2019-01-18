Speech to Text for IHOP Re-Opening After Shooting

one hour! we've been following this deadly shooting since the beginning and have learned the shooter has been accused of violent crimes before. take a look at your screen -- roderick turner - is the man huntsville police say opened fire in the ihop restaurant wednesday night - killing an employee and injuring his son. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the resteraunt with the latest on shooter's history. after reviewing court documents -- we've learned roderick turner has been accused of shooting at other people multiple times in the past! take vo: the 25-year old turner was accused of firing shots at other people when he was 18, two different times and just three months apart! the grand jury reviewed both of the cases but decided not to indict him. thats not all for turner. in 2016 -- turner was also accused of receiving stolen property in 2016. the district attorneys office did not prosecute him. fast forward now to wednesday night inside the ihop, where police say turner got angry over a carryout order - started shooting -- killing ihop employee roy brown and wounded brown's son. police say the wounded son pulled out his own gun, and shot turner. family members tell waay31 brown's son suffered a severe arm injury and had a five hour surgery. police say he is in stable condition. one man works near the ihop and now has a different view on the area. "i think it's more scary because it happened so close. you know what i mean? you don't expect anything like that to happen until it actually happens near by." its a different sight from yesterday as the ihop is set to open its doors at 6 am. ill be continuing to follow this story and today's reopening. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 this morning we're getting a look at