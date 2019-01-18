Speech to Text for Charged for Sexual Abusing a Child

in lauderdale county are searching for more evidence in a man's phone-- who's accused of sexually abusing a child. the district attorney's office say michael tays will be in court for a bond hearing january 28th. tays is accused of abusing an 8- year-old. police told us a family friend found video of the child performing sexual acts on tays. then drove him right to the police