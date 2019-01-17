Speech to Text for Funding for Farley Elementary School fence may not be in the district's budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a trooper's widow. new at ten.. funding for a fence at farley elementary school may not be in the huntsville city school district's budget --even though one parent says her son's at risk of running into memorial parkway! the major road backs right up to the schools front lawn! waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at the school now after talking to parents and school board members about possible solutions ... i'm at farley elementary school now ... and if i walked just steps in direction i'd be standing at the edge of memorial parkway ... the school being this close to the highway has parents and school board members searching for the money to build a fence ... nat 3:30 in the afternoon on memorial parkway isn't rush hour ... but are still plenty of vehicles zooming past farley elementary school ... where five year old james bush is in kindergarten ... nat james has autism ... and his mom ciara said running is part of his behavior ... ciara bush "he bolted during p.e. and just ran off and had to be chased down by the p.e. instructor." and he's only getting more active ... cb "he recently started bolting from the gym outside." that's why bush is calling on the huntsville city schools district to build a fence around farley ... but fences cost money that would have to come out of the district's already tight capital budget ... elisa ferrell "earlier this school year dr. wilson presented to the board a list of capital needs and it totaled about 8 million dollars and the capital budget didn't have enough in it to cover all of those needs." so ferrell said the district's working their way down the list of needed improvements with the most pressing repairs ... like air conditioning and roof work ... coming first ... she said she doesn't know where farley's fence ranks on the list ... but has already enlisted help is footing the roughly 20 thousand dollar bill ... ef "i am talking to some of our legislators and other people to see if we can find funding for this fence." state representative mike ball secured a 5 thousand dollar grant to go toward the project ... he told me with little kids being that close to a busy highway ... a fence just makes sense ... and bush assured me it would benefit more than her son ... cb "james isn't the first runner that's been at farley and he certainly won't be the last." ferrell told me the issue of a fence at farley is also on the superintendent's radar ... and even if all of the money for it can't come from the district ... she's continuing to look for outside funding ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news