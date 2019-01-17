Speech to Text for Huntsville businesses concerned after IHOP shooting

tonight -- we're getting our first look at new surveillance video from the i-hop shooting last night... you can see huntsville police cars swarm the scene - and run out of their cars into the restaurant! inside -- officers found roy brown, shot to death by roderick turner. turner's body also on the floor - shot and killed by brown's son! here's what we've learned about this case in the last hour... the restaurant will re-open tomorrow at 6 a-m. it's been closed since shortly before 10 last night when the shooting happened. waay 31 also learned the restaurant has been professionally cleaned and sanitized. all day -- waay 31's been talking to people who told us the victim - roy brown - was a caring man who was a father- figure to many... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... tonight -- waay 31's kody fisher spent the evening digging into the background of the man responsbile for his death. he joins us live from i-hop with what he's learned. kody? i talked to a man who works just on the other side of memorial parkway from this ihop... he says it seeing something this terrible happen in this area is definitely out of the norm... eric hernandez/work s near ihop "the most you see is routine traffic stops. you know, people speeding and stuff like that. never something so serious like people getting shot." eric hernandez says it does make him view the area differently... eric hernandez/work s near ihop "i think it's more scary because it happened so close. you know what i mean? you don't expect anything like that to happen until it actually happens near by." court documents show roderick turner was accused of shooting other people twice when he was 18 years old... just 3 months apart... both cases went to a grand jury and both times the grand jury decided not to indict him... he was also accused of receiving stolen property in 2016... but the district attorney's office did not prosecute him... waay 31 talked to him mom over the phone today... she did not want to comment about what happened at ihop... meanwhile... hernandez says this shooting will make him be more aware of his surroundings... eric hernandez/work s near ihop "it's always in the back of my mind considering everything that has happened all over the united states." waay 31 asked the huntsville police department if the gun turner used in the shooting was legally owned... so far... they have not responded... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay