Speech to Text for UAH vs West Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the stable was packed tonight for some gulf south conference basketball lets get to it.. chargers and west aalabma tied in the gulf south conference, max shulman from chattanooga starts the chargers off right with this j. hes pumped. i'll give you one reason why west alabama is a threat, its lajuan hardy, he drains it. tied at 5. tavaras tolliver trys to dirve, but dalton dodd denies!! big block for the chargers. couldnt add points on this posessesion tho, so we move on. now its malik cook stroupe down low... he gets the ball in the net for 2... still a one possession game. tigers with the ball again, hardy dishes to daron johnson, and that will do it, west alabama wins in a close one. 65-64 over