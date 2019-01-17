Speech to Text for Event Held for Furloughed Workers

their bills "right now i've got a birds eye view of the event here at first baptist huntsville-i'm going to take a step out of your way so you can see just how many furloughed employees made their way here today. now this is just one of the rooms but the pastor says he expects about 700 furloughed employees to walk through the church doors" stokes "so far, its been an uncertainty of what bills are going to get paid" derek stokes has worked as an electrical engineer for nasa's marshall space flight center through three government shutdowns-- but this time around,he tells me it's harder to stay afloat since they've had two more children. stokes -" i've got more to worry about, more needs to worry about " he's not alone-- around 800,000 federal workers aren't getting paid that's why some of those federal workers here in huntsville came here to see what options dozens of local organizations are offering singers "its heartwarming to see how the community outreaches to help" the event was organized by marshall space flight center. it's new director, jody singer, has now spent 27 of her first 100 daysin a government shutdown . singers "one of the things we are doing today is being a network, being a family helping being a supportive community that is willing to help other folks find what they need" for now- stokes says he's here to learn all he can to help his family but hes worried about what will happen next. stokes "now it seems like its dragging on longer, with no end in sight" in huntsville sp