Speech to Text for Student Brings Shell Casings to School

i've just learned the student found three shell casings at a bus stop and brought them to school. the district wants to make it clear, the student didn't find them on school grounds. the principal says the student then showed them to another student... which is when other students told security. they did not find anything else on teh student ... but we do know that student will be punished. the district tells me he's not sure what type of punishment that will be.. i talked to many parents here as they were picking up their kids from school... a vast majority of parents told me this incident does not worry them... but one parent told me it is worrying... because of what happened in september... when there was an accidental shooting when a student brought a gun to school... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...