Speech to Text for Investigation Into Deadly IHOP Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seen out there all day. dan, alyssa- sheets have been covering the doors of ihop--along with closed signs. we've seen people come here to try to grab a bite to eat because they heard about what happened and wanted to support employees but learned the restaurant was closed. meekel buchannon, frequent customer,"if they were open right now i would donate to family or get something to eat." one customer told me he comes to this ihop all the time and can't believe something like this happened at one of his favorite restaurants. meekel buchannon, frequent customer,"i was shocked because i was sitting on my couch and my mother called me and she was like, where are you, where are you? and i was like, what are you talking about, i'm at home. and she said the ihop just got shot up." police say roderick turner became angry over a carryout order, and started shooting, killing roy brown. family members tell us the gunfire also wounded brown's son, who worked at the restaurant as well. police say the wounded employee then pulled out his own gun and killed turner. surveillance video shows a worker running to the gas station next door just before 10:00wednesday night... she asked someone to call 9-1-1. buchannon told me the first thing on his mind when he heard about what happened wasemployees at the store. meekel buchannon, frequent customer, "i come here quite frequently. the manager, the head cook. i could literally call in and give him my name and i love the colorado omelet. he knows how i like it." when i met buchannon, he didn't know who had died or been injured. but he wants to know why someone would do this ... and has a message for all his friends at ihop. meekel buchannon, frequent customer,"i'll definitely come back. it's an iconic point here in this side of town. family members tell waay 31, brown's son has a severe arm injury. he had a five hour surgery, and police now say he's in stable condition. we're waiting to learn when the restaurant will re-open. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news