Speech to Text for State Trooper arrested

in a waay 31 i-team investigation - we uncovered new information surrounding the recent arrest of a state trooper in the shoals. police arrested michael vernon again today ... for violating a "protection from abuse" order. florence police arrested him last week on domestic violence charges. court documents we obtained show his wife said he was physically abusive. waay31's breken terry just went through vernon's 31-page personnel file. she joins us live from the lauderdale county detention center -- where vernon is still in the process of being booked on his most recent charges.