State Trooper arrested

State Trooper Michael Vernon was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order resulting from his wife's accusations that he had been physically abusive

Posted: Thu Jan 17 16:54:23 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 16:54:23 PST 2019
Posted By: James Hessler

Speech to Text for State Trooper arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a waay 31 i-team investigation - we uncovered new information surrounding the recent arrest of a state trooper in the shoals. police arrested michael vernon again today ... for violating a "protection from abuse" order. florence police arrested him last week on domestic violence charges. court documents we obtained show his wife said he was physically abusive. waay31's breken terry just went through vernon's 31-page personnel file. she joins us live from the lauderdale county detention center -- where vernon is still in the process of being booked on his most recent charges.
