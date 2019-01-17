Speech to Text for Former employees remember shooting victim

less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting at an i-hop -a community is searching for answers. tonight - a memorial outside the restaurant pays tribute to the victim - roy brown. all day waay 31 has been talking to people who knew him. they call the father not just a great guy -- but a leader. "he was one of those managers that you would want to get up out of bed and work for every day. " brown was killed by roderick turner. police said turner got angry over his takeout order and opened fire. family told us brown's son was also shot! police say he pulled out his own gun and killed turner. i'm dan shaffer... waay 31 is bringing you team coverage tonight -- as we work to learn more about this crime. we begin with waay 31's sydney martin -- who spoke with people who say brown made a huge impact on their lives. josh strange, former employee "wednesday was one of the nights when me and a good friend of mine would always work together...so when i heard about everything last night, it hit home." josh strange told me he couldn't believe when he heard what happened at the restaurant he worked at for years...and when he found out his beloved manager roy brown had died it just didn't seem real. josh strange, former employee"he was the guy that everyone knew when they came in. he would be the one behind the counter, smiling...behind the grill, smiling no matter how busy it was." strange's girlfriend also used to work at ihop and told me she last saw brown about 6 months ago when she quit her job for a better opportunity. she shared with me her final memories with him. megan ingram, former employee"he told me that he loved me and he was proud of me and if i ever needed anything to pick up the phone and call him." i met megan ingram when she was walking up to the restaurant's back door to pay her respects to her former boss. she told me it all just doesn't feel real yet. megan ingram, former employee"it's so weird knowing he won't ever walk through that back door again." but both told me they are working to find comfort in knowing a man they loved and is loved by so many is at peace. megan ingram, former employee"he is missed and he is loved. and i know he is at peace.""i know that god got an angel in heaven last night." tonight-- brown's family told us his son is still in the hospital with a severe arm injury from being shot. it's unclear when the restaraunt will reopen. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. waay 31 also did some digging to learn more about the shooter's criminal background! we know he was arrested for a shooting in harvest in 20-11. we also know he has a felony charge against him -- but it's for receiving stolen property... waay 31 reached out to huntsville police to learn if it was a violent crime. we haven't heard back. police did say his body will be sent off for a toxicology report.