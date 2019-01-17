Speech to Text for Marshall County Jail Closed to Visitors to Stop Contraband

plan to fix issues at the jail. standup- right now if you come here to visit a loved one in jail you'll see this sign letting you know visiting is closed for the foreseeable future casey - "it might be tough on people for a little while - but in the long run it'll be better" matt casey voted for the new sheriff and is glad to see changes already in the works. casey "i know its frustrating not being able to see people in there but i'm sure he's working as fast as he can" i asked sheriff phil sims how long visitation will be closed-- he told me as long as it takes to fix major safety issues at the jail the main issue deputies are tackling now--- contraband.an issue everyone i talked with thursday was well aware of..... casey "the biggest thing is making sure the contraband is out" ....and they say they're hopeful the new sheriff will be able to curb the problem. montero "i'm hoping so...i can't say he will ..you know it always happens" the sheriff says contraband is just one problem. he's got staffing and budget issues to also tackle. in guntersville, sp waay31 news