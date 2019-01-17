Speech to Text for Man Admits to Sexually Abusing a Child

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those charges. tays is being held here on a 250,000 dollar bond after investigators told me he admitted to sexually abusing an 8 year old child and making videos of the abuse. people who live near tays tell me they are thankful this family friend was able to put him behind bars. potts- it was a very graphic video of the child being sexually molested. investigators tell waay31 michael tays was periodically staying with a family friend who has an eight year old daughter. on wednesday, she went to use his phone when she found a video of tays making the 8 year old perform oral sex on him. potts- it's hard on the family. it's hard on everyone involved. the family friend confronted tays at the home on woodland hills drive. she then drove him straight to the st. florian police department where he admitted to sexually abusing the child, according to investigators. nowell- i think it took a lot of strength and i think she did the right thing. teresa nowell lives on woodland hills drive and says she is glad tays is off the streets after police arrested for abusing the child. nowell- i just want her to know that the community is behind her and she done what she had to do to protect her child and we get that and were thankful she did. investigators tell us they also found nude pictures of the child on tays phone and they are still having his phone searched for more evidence. potts- i know he did talk to the investigators and admitted that there was video of the sexual abuse on the phone and that there would be more video that we will discover once we have his phone analyzed. officials say tays could face more charges.live