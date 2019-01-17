Speech to Text for Family and Friends Remember IHOP Shooting Victim

dan...alyssa i mettwo women who worked with roy brown when he used to work at a taco bell. they tell me they are hurt by his tragic death and will always remember his kind heart. harris "he was the best. he was awesome. he was smart. he was funny." that's how raven harris remembers her old manager roy brown. she told me roy hired her at taco bell about 5 years ago. harris "he trained me on everything. like stuff i know i should know about the system." harris said roy was a great manager always going above and beyond for his employees. desiree davis also worked for roy at taco bell and she remembers him helping her out in her time of need. davis "i had ran out of gas in the parking lot of taco bell and out of the kindness, and i think it was his very last, he gave me 10 dollars to put in my gas tank." both women can't believe their favorite manager is gone. they tell me they're both hurt by the news and can't imagine what his family is going through -- the family they tell me was his pride and joy. davis "everyday he would talk about when he got to spend the weekend with his granddaughter or got to spend the weekend with his family. he loved his family." i reached out to roy's family but they told me they weren't ready to talk. a family member did tell us, his son was shot in the arm and had to endure a five hour surgery. he's in stable condition tonight. turner's family also told me, they're not ready to talk. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.