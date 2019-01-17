Clear

Early morning deadly crash

Early this morning, a crash killed a woman in New Hope.

in prison without parole. new at midday...a woman died in a head-on car crash in new hope...near one of the alternate routes for the cecil ashburn closure. the wreck was on old highway 4-31 just north of hobbs island road during rush house. the new hope police chief said the victim's car drifted across the center lane and hit another car. three people in the other car...including two kids...were taken
