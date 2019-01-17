Speech to Text for 2 dead, 1 injured in Huntsville IHOP shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue to update breaking news out of huntsville - two people shot and killed inside an i-hop. a third person is in the hospital. thanks for joining us - i'm bill young. just this morning, we're received a response on the shooting from the i-hop corporate office. teh shooting took place just before ten last night at the i- hop at drake avenue and south memorial parkway. waay31's steven dilsizian is covering the story as it unfolds. he is live right now at the restaurant. huntsville police tell us two people are dead - one ihop employee and the shooter. the other employee shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to huntsville hospital. police believe this all started because of a dispute over the restaurant service. they say the customer left the restaurant, went to his car and got a gun, and when he entered the ihop again -- he started shooting. huntsville police say they recovered the handgun used but it is still unclear at this time how the shooter died. one witness says a relative of his went to the ihop earlier in the day and was concerned. ""you can see theres a special bond thatt these workers have with each other because it comes out in their service. i always like to say you get better service here than at connors steak hou all of the doors here at the ihop are covered up and locked. it is closed while the incident is still being investigated. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. the last time someone died in a shooting inside a restaurant was in 2017. a 15 year old was shot and killed by a 19 year old while he waited in line at a taco bell on north memorial parkway.