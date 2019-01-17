Speech to Text for UNA Dorm Fire

this morning we learned ane- cigarette is what caused a fire to break out at au-n-a dorm. university officials say the fire started on the fifth floor of rivers hall. three rooms had damage. and now six students have to find new homes. florence firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. but students we spoke with say it was a chaotic scene. brooks- you could hear people coming in and yelling and screaming. butt with wilson- i'm very thankful nobody got hurt or anything like that. now u-n-a is investigating to see if any policies were broken. the university said smoking a vape or e- cigarette on campus is not allowed.