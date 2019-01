Speech to Text for YMCA Offering Membership Assistance

the y-m-c-a in huntsville is is waiving membership fees for furloughed workers. non-members who are furloughed can go to the "y" for free. members and non-members just need to bring proof of federal employment and proof of their furloughed status.