HPD Recruit Training Session

news. this morning---. many cities and counties are struggling to find enough officers. nationwide ... right now there are about 700- thousand full- time police officers. that's a drastic drop of about 23- thousand police men and women since 2013. those numbers are from the bureau of justice statistics. huntsville is managing to buck the trend. recruitment is up ... and the city is a top draw for police officer candidates. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the huntsville department as they invited anyone to come out and experience a new recruit training session. voice of officer karl kissich "the people need brave men and women who will not quit just because it is dangerous." brittany thomas "sometimes people need somebody to stand up for them when they can't do it themselves." brittany thomas knows the risk that comes with being a police officer ... and not even the deaths of seven police officers nationwide in just two weeks is enough to scare her away ... brittany thomas "people need to be able to trust that when they call the police we will come no matter what." according to the bureau of justice statistics ... the number of full time sworn police officers fell by more than 20 thousand from 2013 to 2016 ... the average number of officers per capita is also down ... from 2.29 sworn officers per 1,000 residents to 2.17 ... both stats pointing to the national need for more officers ... but that's not the case in huntsville ... officer karl kissich is the huntsville police department's full-time recruiter ... and said the department hasn't felt the sting of a shortage ... karl kissich "we're actually seeing a lot of success in all the great things we're doing here at hpd." he credits a lot of that success to the city itself ... karl kissich "the city of huntsville is just such a wonderful city. it's why such low crime in a city our size comparatively across the nation." alvin long want to see the city even stronger ... and is sold out to making it happen ... alvin long "it's just my calling to be there for the people." he too knows police work can be dangerous ... but that's why they prepare ... alvin long "the last two weeks we lost seven officers you know? you just have to be ready for it. it could happen to anybody." officer kissich told waay 31 he department doesn't have a set goal for recruits ... but they're always looking for the best people