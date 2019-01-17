Speech to Text for IHOP Deadly Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will breaking news update -- we are continuing to follow breaking news we first brought you at 10 pm. this morning we have new information surrounding a huntsville restaurant shooting that left two people dead and one injured. huntsville police responded to this deadly shooting at the ihop on drake avenue, just next to memorial parkway. officers say they got the call just before 10 pm wednesday night. thats where waay31's steven dilsizian joins us now live with the latest on this situation. this is the ihop huntsville police swarmed after they say a customer retrieved a handgun from his car and shot two employees. huntsville police tell us two people are dead - one ihop employee and the shooter. the other employee shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to huntsville hospital. police believe this all started because of a dispute over the restaurant service. they say the customer left the restaurant, went to his car and got a gun, and when he entered the ihop again -- he started shooting. huntsville police say they recovered the handgun used but it is still unclear at this time how the shooter died. one witness says a relative of his went to the ihop earlier in the day and was concerned "im just worried about my relatives, first cousins on both sides of the family, just trying to make sure its nobody in my family." we don't know the names of any of the victims at this time. we are expected to get an update from huntsville police later this morning. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31